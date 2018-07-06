Aurivo offers assistance of expert team to farmers

Aurivo has offered its suppliers and customers the advice and availability of its team of experts during the current drought period.

In addition, the co-operative has reduced input costs of a range of feed and fertiliser.

Dr. Vincent Griffith, Farm Profitability Programme manager at Aurivo, and Dr. Justin McDonagh, Aurivo nutritionist, are both available to provide advice and counsel to farmers under pressure due to fodder challenges.

Dr. Vincent Griffith can be contacted at: 087-7768026; while Dr. Justin McDonagh can be reached on: 087-1483742.

Both are on hand in the days and weeks ahead during this difficult period, the co-operative has announced.

Commenting, Stephen Blewitt, general manager of Aurivo’s agribusiness, said: “The dry weather is presenting a range of challenges to farmers across the country.

We’re advising farmers to extend the rotation period to 25 days and, where grass is green and rain has fallen in the last 25 days, fertiliser should be applied.

“Additional feed may be required to extend rotation and to that end we have taken steps to reduce input costs.

“It goes without saying that we are urging farmers to ensure that they have sufficient water as an average herd of dairy cows will require up to 125L every day,” the manager said.