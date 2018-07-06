€5.2 million in food contracts unveiled for Longford resort

Four Irish food companies have received food supplier contracts from Center Parcs for the luxury holiday company’s Longford Forest resort – due to open in summer 2019 – worth a combined total of €5.2 million.

Dutch holiday giant Center Parcs intends offering “premium family short breaks in a tranquil forest setting” in its new Longford resort.

The food suppliers – announced today – will supply the full range of fresh and foodservice produce to support the provision of “extensive dining options” at the resort.

Dublin-based Keelings will be the fresh produce and dairy supplier;

Family-run Heaney Meats in Galway will supply fresh meat;

Coleraine-based Lynas Foodservice and Antrim-based Henderson Foodservice will be the premium foodservice partners to Center Parcs Longford Forest. Center Parcs has awarded the following food supplier contracts:

Awarding these contracts, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, commented: “We are delighted to work with these companies to ensure the food and beverage offering at our forest resort in Ireland is a very high standard.

“Our chosen suppliers carry the Bord Bia Origin Green accreditation and this was a real reassurance to us that we can deliver on the provenance and high quality that Irish families naturally expect of their food and dining experiences.”

The €233 million Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is due to be completed next year and will offer 466 lodges and 30 apartments to accommodate 2,500 guests wishing to enjoy a luxury forest short break in Ireland, according to the firm.

Colm Bury, managing director of Keelings Select, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract as Center Parcs fresh produce and dairy supplier.

“With its focus on family time together, and our business being an Irish family business with strong heritage and experience, we believe this is a perfect partnership.”

Center Parcs Longford Forest will create approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase and when operational, the village will employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs and provide a €32 million boost to Ireland’s economy, the holiday specialist firm says.