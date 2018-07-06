€5.2 million in food contracts unveiled for Longford resort
Four Irish food companies have received food supplier contracts from Center Parcs for the luxury holiday company’s Longford Forest resort – due to open in summer 2019 – worth a combined total of €5.2 million.
Dutch holiday giant Center Parcs intends offering “premium family short breaks in a tranquil forest setting” in its new Longford resort.
The food suppliers – announced today – will supply the full range of fresh and foodservice produce to support the provision of “extensive dining options” at the resort.
- Dublin-based Keelings will be the fresh produce and dairy supplier;
- Family-run Heaney Meats in Galway will supply fresh meat;
- Coleraine-based Lynas Foodservice and Antrim-based Henderson Foodservice will be the premium foodservice partners to Center Parcs Longford Forest.
Awarding these contracts, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, commented: “We are delighted to work with these companies to ensure the food and beverage offering at our forest resort in Ireland is a very high standard.
“Our chosen suppliers carry the Bord Bia Origin Green accreditation and this was a real reassurance to us that we can deliver on the provenance and high quality that Irish families naturally expect of their food and dining experiences.”
Colm Bury, managing director of Keelings Select, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract as Center Parcs fresh produce and dairy supplier.
“With its focus on family time together, and our business being an Irish family business with strong heritage and experience, we believe this is a perfect partnership.”
Geoff Brennan, head of national accounts for Lynas Foodservice Ltd, said: “Lynas Foodservice is delighted to become a chosen supplier to Center Parcs and looks forward to working together and growing together over the coming years.”