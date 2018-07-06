New-generation tractor from Russia has ‘passed the test’

Agromash – a Russian entity – is currently developing its new-generation tractor.

With the support of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, testing is ongoing on the new 180TK (pictured). A specialist engineering company – Mikont LLC – is partnering on the project with Agromash.

The tractor is notable for having a powershift transmission (developed in-house), along with a so-called ‘Agropilot-1’ precision farming package (apparently accurate to 2cm).

“The creation of this is the fruit of the work of a large and friendly team of innovators from Mikont,” explained Igor Pavlov, deputy general designer for mass production.

“We are now participating in the field-testing and debugging of the Agropilot-1 system. The 180TK has successfully passed our tests.”

Who or what is Agromash?

Agromash is a sizable Russian manufacturer of agricultural equipment.

The brand is largely unfamiliar to us here in western Europe; it is obviously well known in its native market.

It manufactures tractors, combine harvesters, forage harvesters and a range of farm implements.

Agromash is essentially an amalgamation of several entities and factories, including Krasnoyarsk Combine Plant, Altaisk Engine Plant, Vladimir Engine & Tractor Plant, Volgograd Tractor Plant and RusAgroMash.

These all came under the collective Agromash brand back in 2009.

Among its current products is a creditable offering of wheeled and tracked tractors; the smaller wheeled tractor line-up includes ‘tool carrier’ models – with cargo areas out front where you might normally expect to see an engine.

These are reminiscent of conceptually similar (albeit now-discontinued) offerings from Fendt.

Nowadays, the manufacturer has an extensive network of service centres and dealers right across Russia.