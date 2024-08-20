The board of Aurivo has today (Tuesday, August 20) confirmed the milk price it will pay farmers for supplies delivered in July.

The milk processor announced that it has set a base milk price for July of 45.32c/L inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

This is an increase from 42.82c/L last month, including the future milk sustainability bonus of 0.524c/L.

Aurivo also has a 0.21c/L (excl. VAT) protein bonus available for every 0.05% protein achieved, above the co-op average protein %, in an individual month.

With the end of milk quotas in 2016, Aurivo has seen a 60% growth in its milk pool from 2015 to 2023.

July milk price

Tipperary co-op also announced an increase in its milk price today by 1.5c/L to 43.5c/L.

The board of Arrabawn confirmed yesterday (Monday, August 19), an increase in its price for the month of July.

The co-op will pay milk suppliers 45.9c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is an increase from 43.9c/L last month, and the board stated that it includes a 0.5c/L sustainability incentive payment and a 0.75c/L support payment.

Meanwhile, Tirlán also confirmed an increase in the price it will pay for July supplies.

The Kilkenny headquartered processor will pay a total of 44.83c/L, including VAT, for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This represents an increase of 1.75c/L on the June payment.

The processor has also detailed that the base price and sustainability action payment “will be adjusted” to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.