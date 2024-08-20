The board of Aurivo has today (Tuesday, August 20) confirmed the milk price it will pay farmers for supplies delivered in July.

The milk processor announced that it has set a base milk price for July of 45.32c/L inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

This is an increase from 42.82c/L last month, including the future milk sustainability bonus of 0.524c/L.

Aurivo also has a 0.21c/L (excl. VAT) protein bonus available for every 0.05% protein achieved, above the co-op average protein %, in an individual month.

With the end of milk quotas in 2016, Aurivo has seen a 60% growth in its milk pool from 2015 to 2023.

July milk price

Tipperary co-op also announced an increase in its milk price today by 1.5c/L to 43.5c/L.

The board of Arrabawn confirmed yesterday (Monday, August 19), an increase in its price for the month of July.

The co-op will pay milk suppliers 45.9c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is an increase from 43.9c/L last month, and the board stated that it includes a 0.5c/L sustainability incentive payment and a 0.75c/L support payment.

Meanwhile, Tirlán also confirmed an increase in the price it will pay for July supplies.

The Kilkenny headquartered processor will pay a total of 44.83c/L, including VAT, for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This represents an increase of 1.75c/L on the June payment.

The processor has also detailed that the base price and sustainability action payment “will be adjusted” to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

AURIVO CO-OPS DAIRY JULY MILK PRICE MILK PRICE