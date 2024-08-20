A fire engine remains at the scene today (Tuesday, August 20) of a gorse fire which blazed overnight on Mullins Hill in Killiney, Co. Dublin.

Three fire engines, a wildfire response jeep and water tanker were used to tackle the blaze, with strong wind causing smoke to travel across a wide area.

Two engines remained at the scene throughout the night, continuing to deal with flare ups and contain any further spread.

One fire engine remains now damping down and extinguishing hotspots. #Killiney



The risk for gorse fires is greatest during dry spells from March to June, when ground vegetation is dormant and dry, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The risk grows with decreasing humidity and increasing wind speed, where a relatively small fire can become out of control.

In the event of witnessing a gorse fire, Dublin City Council advises that the public does not attempt to fight the fire themselves. The following advice applies:

Retreat to a safe location;

Call 112 or 999 immediately. Do not assume someone else has called;

If you do not know exactly where you are, describe a landmark or building that you can meet the firefighters at.

While controlled burning of land is a common practice in rural settings, from March 1 to August 31 in any year, it is an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act to burn any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.