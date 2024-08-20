Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with the National Dairy Council (NDC) to bring you the Raising the Dairy Voice Series.

As thousands of children and teenagers return to the classroom in the coming weeks, we chatted to the NDC about the School Milk scheme which it manages.

Sinéad Whelan is the schools programme manager at the NDC, leading all aspects of dairy education and managing the EU School Milk Scheme.

Sinéad joined the NDC in January of this year after a 15-year career in education. Schools programme manager at NDC, Sinead Whelan

As a secondary school maths and computer science teacher in several schools in Dublin, Sinéad has a unique insight into our education system.

She also held an assistant principal role as a transition year coordinator before deciding on a change of career and new challenge.

Sinéad shared her insights into the EU School Milk Scheme, its history, benefits, challenges, and future prospects.

What is the EU School Milk Scheme and how did it originate?

The EU School Milk Scheme was initiated by the European Union to provide subsidised milk and dairy products to schoolchildren across member states.

It started in 1977 when the EU first introduced the scheme as a means to support the dairy sector and promote healthy eating habits among young people.

The initiative aimed to address nutritional deficiencies, especially in children from low-income families, by providing them with access to milk – a rich source of essential nutrients.

Over the years, the programme has evolved, with several updates to its structure to better meet the changing needs of the population and agricultural sector.

What are the key benefits of the EU School Milk Scheme for children?

The primary benefit is the promotion of healthy eating habits. Milk is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein, all crucial for the growth and development of children.

Regular consumption of milk helps in the development of strong bones and teeth, supports muscle function, and contributes to overall health.

Additionally, by incorporating milk into the school day, children are more likely to develop a taste for dairy products, which can have long-term health benefits.

Our recent research on teenage calcium intake highlighted that only 4% of teenagers are meeting their daily calcium requirements.

What challenges does the EU School Milk Scheme face today?

One of the main challenges is ensuring consistent participation across all schools and religions.

While the scheme is available nationwide, not all schools take part, often due to logistical issues or lack of awareness among parents and educators.

Another challenge is addressing the varying dietary needs and preferences of a diverse student population.

What initiatives are being taken to address the challenges and enhance the scheme’s effectiveness?

There are several initiatives underway to make the scheme more effective and inclusive.

For instance, there are efforts to increase awareness and participation through targeted outreach campaigns to schools and parents.

Educational programmes are also being expanded to include information about nutrition, agriculture, and the importance of dairy in a balanced diet.

Additionally, technological advancements are being leveraged to streamline the distribution and administration of the scheme, making it easier for schools to participate.

What does the future hold for the EU School Milk Scheme?

The future of the EU School Milk Scheme looks promising, as there is strong support from both the public and policymakers for initiatives that promote children’s health and support local agriculture.

As awareness of healthy eating continues to grow, the scheme is likely to expand and evolve to include a broader range of products and educational initiatives.

There is also potential for greater collaboration with other EU programmes focused on sustainability and health, ensuring a more integrated approach to public health and nutrition education.

Ultimately, the goal is to continue providing valuable nutritional support to children while adapting to changing dietary trends and needs.

How can parents and educators get involved or learn more about the scheme?

Parents and educators can get involved by advocating for the inclusion of their local schools in the scheme and participating in related activities and educational programmes.

They can also visit the MooCrew.ie website or the EU School Milk Scheme’s official page for more information on how the programme works, the benefits it offers, and how to participate.

Additionally, feedback from parents and teachers is crucial for the continuous improvement of the scheme, so we encourage open communication and suggestions.

Raising the Dairy Voice Series

The EU School Milk Scheme is managed by the National Dairy Council and funded by the European Union and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.