Scientists at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) along with other bodies, will be centrally involved in a €2.1 million All-Ireland grass development programme, entitled, BIOS4Grass.

The aim of the project is to identify traits in perennial ryegrass associated with improved nitrogen use efficiency.

The other partners in the initiative are University College Dublin (UCD), Munster Technological University (MTU) and Teagasc.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are jointly funding BIOS4Grass.

It will also test and evaluate three classes of bio-based products that could replace/reduce chemical fertilisers and pesticides in perennial ryegrass and multi-species swards.

Grass development research

A specific objective of AFBI’s research on the project is to identify ryegrass with combined improvements for root and shoot traits known to be linked to nutrient use efficiency, resilience to climate change and productivity.

Advanced genomic and 3D root imaging techniques will be applied to identify associations between variant root:shoot characteristics in ryegrass and identify candidate varieties to take forward for use on farm.

Leader of AFBI’s forage grass breeding research programme, Dr. Gillian Young commented:

“As grassland scientists, we need to focus on supporting farmers to grow the grass they need to feed their livestock and maintain food security, but also reduce their reliance on expensive, greenhouse-gas-releasing nitrogen fertilisers.

“The development and introduction of grass varieties with new improved traits will be an important part of a strategic grassland toolbox that, taken together with other measures, can help us achieve this aim.”

AFBI geneticist Adam Gauley brings a new focus to the work in AFBI’s grass breeding research programme.

He confirmed that the use of molecular techniques will help identify genomic variations, known as SNPs, that confer to root traits.

“In turn, this will enable the identification of germplasm that will cope better with increasingly difficult growing conditions, drought and water logging,” Gauley said.

AFBI’s forage grass breeding programme is centred at Loughgall in Co. Armagh.

This work has led to the development of many new grass varieties with 21 of these currently included on the Recommended Grass and Clover Lists for England and Wales.

Nine AFBI grass varieties are also featured within the current Irish recommended list.

AFBI Crossnacreevy in Co. Down tests varieties across a range of herbage species in order to determine their agronomic performance.

It is envisaged that BIOS4Grass can add to the value of perennial ryegrass varieties, promoting positive environmental impact while also maintaining productive ruminant systems.