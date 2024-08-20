Among the updates and innovations announced by Grimme earlier this month, there was news of an overhaul of the Matrix mechanical precision seeder which has been on the market for 10 years now.

To be ready for next spring, the company has presented the latest generation of the 12- and 18-row machines.

The focus of the new development has been upon a compact design, optimised weight distribution and increased driver relief in terms of adjustment options and assistance systems. Folding the Grimme Matrix for transport

Grimme claims that modularity, weight optimisation and precise spacing of the seed were at the forefront of the revision of the seeding unit with the parallelogram, which guides the single-row seeding unit in depth, now being made of hardened cast aluminium.

Matrix adjustment

This lower weight combined with increased rigidity is said to ensure improved adaptation to the ground contour while the acting forces can be better dissipated. The hardened aluminium used in the seeder unit is said to lighten its weight and allow for better tracking of contours

Another new feature is that the parallelogram is equipped with maintenance-free plastic bearings which also help reduce overall weight.

The company notes that with the increasing use of mechanical weed control, precise, central placement of the seed in the row becomes of far greater importance, the newly revised parallelogram is said to better meet this requirement.

There is also a new, patent-pending, coulter changing system which been developed for quick and easy changing. The new matrix is available in 12- or 18-row models

Only one screw needs to be loosened and one screw completely removed to replace the seeding coulters enabling the seeding coulter to be removed downwards, thus reducing the workload and making the changeover much more efficient.

The new frame and single row concept allows the Matrix drill to be adjusted without tools and without having to move between the rows, thus speeding up

The coulter pressure can be adjusted in five different stages (30kg each) from 0 to 120kg using an easily accessible handle.

The seeding depth can be easily and precisely defined in 0.5cm increments from 0-5cm using a lever.