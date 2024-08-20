The highest number of corncrake territories in 25 years has recorded this year, according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

A survey carried out by the NPWS shows that 233 corncrake territories were reported in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway, an increase of 45% when compared to 2018 baseline figures.

The survey findings also show an increase of in the national corncrake population by 15 birds, up 7% on last year’s figures.

Corncrake

Corncrakes are shy and secretive farmland birds, their distinctive call is a feature in some parts of the north and west coasts of Ireland, but was once widespread across the countryside.

The species is currently listed on the red list of conservation concern haven significantly decreased in both numbers and range in Ireland and other European countries.

Since 2021, the Corncrake/Traonach LIFE Project, a five-year project funded through the EU LIFE Programme and led by the NPWS, has been working on a number of measures to prevent the decline of the corncrake.

Almost 1,500ha of land is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve the corncrake.

Conservation measures involve planning with farmers in corncrake breeding areas primarily on the north and west coast, as well as measures where birds establish in new locations.

Data from the projects shows that measures such as creation of large patches of nettles or crops provide hiding places for the birds and delaying grass mowing into mid-August enable them to raise broods of chicks in safety.

Studies show that mowing fields from the ‘centre–out’ rather than from the ‘outside- in’ can reduce chick mortality by up to 60%.

The NPWS said that agricultural contractors play “a key role” as they have the skills and knowledge to ensure that the birds are not harmed during harvesting time.

Some contractors have attached ‘flushing bars’ to mowers to scare birds out of the way.

The NPWS added that “targeted grants and schemes can act as incentives for the farming community to protect the birds”.

New developments include a ‘corncrake habitat scorecard’ to inform a results based scheme for farmers operated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Conservation

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said the survey findings demonstrate that conservation efforts to increase corncrake populations “are beginning to paying off”.

“These impressive results are testament to the collaboration between farmers, landowners and the NPWS-led corncrake conservation projects.

“The NPWS is now committed to ensuring this work continues when the Corncrake LIFE project finishes at the end of 2025. It has become a model for community-focused nature conservation,” he said.

Ciaran Reaney, who co-ordinates the NPWS corncrake survey, said that despite “a very cold and damp June” the birds were “reasonably active”.

He said that survey teams still had to work hard to find the birds and confirm their territories later into the summer than expected.

“We are now regularly finding birds in new locations like in Co. Kerry and farmers and landowners who have not heard the bird in many years have been very receptive to working with us to protect the nesting corncrakes.

“There is still such a grá for the corncrake in Ireland that many farmers are willing to delay grass mowing in an attempt to save them and have them return,” he said.

Future

Despite the year-on-year improvements in the number of corncrake territories, Dr. John Carey, who manages the Corncrake LIFE project, said “we need to be cautious in terms of our optimism”.

“Corncrakes are still very vulnerable, both to changes within our landscape but also to the dramatic shift we are seeing in our weather patterns.

“This summer was very tough on a lot of wildlife, with a notable drop in insect numbers which can have a devastating downstream effect on birds like corncrakes.

“However, what is clear is that the exceptional effort being made by farmers and landowners is having a positive impact and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. The key now is to keep it all going,” he said.

Niall O’Donnchu, director general of the NPWS, said that they are committed to ensuring the positive actions of the Corncrake LIFE project can continue when the project ends in 2025.

“The Corncrake LIFE project is an inspiring and successful model for the delivery of conservation measures and community engagement with farmers and landowners.

“The rebound in numbers is astounding and we want to continue in that upward direction.

“The NPWS will now mainstream its commitment to the long-term delivery of these actions and we will be fully supporting the continuation of the Corncrake LIFE project post-2025,” he said.