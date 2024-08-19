Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club and Trustees of Muckross House are to hold a major vintage rally at Muckross House this coming weekend with a full array of tractors and road vehicles.

To make this year’s event on Sunday, August 25, a special occasion it is being run in conjunction with the Irish Vintage Society which selects a vintage club to co-host its own major rally each year and Killarney has been chosen as the venue for 2024.

The organisers are planning to put on a full display of farming from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s with farm operations such thrashing, ploughing, cultivating, seeding, haymaking and even stooking turf, being exhibited.

Killarney heritage preserved

There will also be a display of vintage cars, tractors and static machinery from these eras because the club feels that it is very important that the local heritage is protected and preserved and it looks forward to showcasing it to the public through this event. Massey Ferguson is one brand with an enthusiastic following in Co. Kerry

All vehicles for the show day are pre-registered and entry is now closed, meaning those turning up on the day are likely to be disappointed.

The club also asks that visitors should enter through the gates of Muckross House from where they will be directed to the parking by stewards.

There is an entry fee of €5 per adult/€10 family with all money going to Kerry Mental Health Association which promotes mental health awareness in the county and supports those who may be suffering with mental health challenges.

Saturday car run

Alongside this event, the club is also holding a Car Run on Saturday August 24. This will leave from the vintage club’s base at Upper Lewis Road (V93 YOYC) at 3:30p.m; there is no need to pre-register for this event. There is a strong following of German tractors in the area, due, it is said, to the Liebherr Crane connection

It will run from there to the Aghadoe viewing area and onto a private museum. All vintage and classic cars are welcome on the day.

The club has its own vintage shed which will also be open on the day from 1:30p.m and it welcomes visitors to check out its current restoration projects.

The show will take place on the grounds of Muckross Traditional Farms at Muckross House, Killarney. Gates open at 10:30a.m and the event will run until 4:30p.m.