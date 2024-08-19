The deadline for applications to the National Genotyping Programme (NGP) has been extended by an extra week to Wednesday, August 28.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) stated that advisers have been given access to sign up their authorised clients, provided the farmer has given them the necessary information and permission.

All herds participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) are encouraged to apply.

This allows participating SCEP herds to access double tissue calf tags and to sample their calves at birth as opposed to having to wait until later in the summer to receive tags, resulting in additional labour.

The programme will see an additional 100,000 animals genotyped in 2024. Herds joining the NGP in this year will be required to genotype all their breeding animals and any calves born until the programme concludes in December 2027.

Genotyping in the future

The first year of genotyping is free, and each genotype will cost €4 thereafter (years 2-5) and will be paid at tag purchase.

A direct debit for the genotyping fee for newborn calves will be triggered once calf tags are ordered with the tag provider. This will be collected from the herdowner, by ICBF, approximately within a month of the order.

All NGP samples will count towards participants annual 70% SCEP genotyping requirement, so farmer’s will only incur the €6 cost on calves above the SCEP requirement.

For new herds signing up in 2024, the programme will run from 2024-2027. From January 2025-2027, farmers would be registering calves electronically, using the DNA registration process.

This will mean taking a tissue sample from the calf at birth, posting to the relevant lab and recording the calves information online or by using a farm software package.

Once the DNA results are returned to ICBF, farmers can complete the registration online and a passport (blue card) will be issued.