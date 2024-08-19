The role of agriculture correspondent at the national broadcaster RTÉ is currently vacant after Joe Mag Raollaigh was appointed its new political coverage editor.

Mag Raollaigh takes up his new role with immediate effect.

He worked as RTÉ’s agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent since January 2022. He took over from Fran McNulty, although the role was vacant for some time prior to Mag Raollaigh’s appointment.

It is understood that the national broadcaster will advertise internally to fill Mag Raollaigh’s former position, and that this process will begin soon.

The outgoing agriculture correspondent has previously held the role of the editor of RTÉ’s flagship political programme The Week in Politics, and worked with RTÉ News across radio, television and online since 2008.

Mag Raollaigh attended National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) where he earned a bachelor of arts (BA) degree, and master of arts (MA) degree in modern Irish and a higher diploma in applied communications.

The Co. Galway man began his broadcasting career in Clare FM, hosting current affairs and farming radio shows before moving to TG4 after it was set up in 1996.

In 2004 he was appointed political correspondent for TG4 and Naucht RTÉ, reporting from Leinster House.

From 2008 while reporting for RTÉ News, he continued to make Irish language reports for Nuacht TG4 and occasionally presented a current affairs program on RTÉ Radio na Gaeltachta.

He has also held the role as editor for RTÉ’s Leaders Questions and European Parliament Report programmes.

Commenting on his new role, Mag Raollaigh said: “We are entering a really important period in Irish political life, with the budget around the corner, and a looming general election, and I am very excited to lead RTÉ’s team of top political correspondents and journalists at this time.”

In his new role, Mag Raollaigh takes over from David Murphy, who was appointed economics and public affairs correspondent earlier this summer.