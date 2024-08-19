Teagasc is running a series of clinics around the country during the month of October focused on family farm transfer and succession planning.

The events are designed to help farm families through the process of and all aspects that need to be considered when transferring the family farm.

Teagasc has said that it is essential for every farmer has a farm succession plan in place.

“There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily. If not planned for, however, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business,” the authority said.

Farm transfer

There will be six separate clinics, commencing on October 1, which are open to all farm families and landowners to attend.

Farm families with questions about succession planning will be provided with an opportunity to speak to experts on a one-to-one basis.

Each event will be attended by local solicitors, accountants and Teagasc advisors who can confidentially help families with queries.

A mediator, often used by farming families to develop a succession plan in difficult circumstances, will also be present at each clinic.

This year, the clinics, which all begin at 10:00a.m, are taking place in six venues throughout the country, as follows:

Tuesday, October 1 : Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Knockanes, Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 F1P9;

: Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Knockanes, Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 F1P9; Wednesday, October 2 : Corrin Mart Conference Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, P61 EE37;

: Corrin Mart Conference Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, P61 EE37; Thursday, October 3 : Riverside Park Hotel & Leisure Club, The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 T2F4;

: Riverside Park Hotel & Leisure Club, The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 T2F4; Tuesday, October 8 : Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal, F93 PPH9;

: Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal, F93 PPH9; Wednesday, October 9 : Knockranny House Hotel, Knockranny, Westport, Co. Mayo, F28 X340;

: Knockranny House Hotel, Knockranny, Westport, Co. Mayo, F28 X340; Thursday, October 10: Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, Cork Road, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, R32 VE24.

Farmers and their families who want to attend the free clinics are being asked to register for tickets on the Teagasc website.