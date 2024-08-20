Tesco Ireland has confirmed today (Tuesday, August 20) that all of its own label range of fresh eggs now contain barn, free range, and organic eggs only.

The change affects 20 million sets of dozen eggs sold annually, reflecting a “welfare commitment” set to implement the change ahead of 2025.

Tesco Ireland has also committed that by the end of this year, all of its own-brand egg ingredients will be sourced from cage free hens.

All of Tesco Ireland’s eggs are sourced from Bord Bia accredited Irish farms and the supermarket is working with its long-term partner, Greenfield Foods, Co. Monaghan for this move.

Fresh category director with Tesco Ireland, John Brennan said that Greenfield Foods are “leading the way on sustainability” for the sector, including bird welfare.

“Since late last year, following considerable investment and a carefully planned transition, this move to barn, free range, and organic only eggs in our range, is a significant step-up in welfare standards for the poultry industry in Ireland,” Brennan said.

“Furthermore, customers can be assured that when buying Tesco eggs, they are purchasing 100% Irish eggs, reflecting our commitment to Irish agriculture and high-quality standards.

“And we’re not done yet, by year end, we hope to have transitioned all Tesco products, which contain eggs, to be made using barn eggs,” Brennan said.

Tesco has 500 network Irish suppliers, and in turn over 13,000 farming families. All the fresh beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and eggs that Tesco Ireland sells are 100% Irish.

Analysis by Indecon Economic Consultants confirms that Tesco is the single largest retail purchaser of Irish food and drink in the world, buying €1.6 billion of Irish food and drink annually.