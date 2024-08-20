Farmers from across the UK are being asked for their thoughts on regenerative agriculture and and what exactly the term means to them.

Researchers at Harper Adams University and the University of Leeds have launched a short survey for anyone who is over 18 yeas-of-age and involved in farming.

The survey aims to find out more about participants’ perceptions and use of regenerative agriculture practices.

Dr. Samuel Eze, a soil scientist and senior lecturer at Harper Adams, is one of the researchers involved. He confirmed that the US-based Rodale Institute popularised the term ‘regenerative agriculture’ four decades ago.

It is defined as a biologically-based production system that does not involve the use of chemicals.

“Over the years, many principles and practices of regenerative agriculture have been advocated – including the minimal disturbance of soils, maintaining soil cover, fostering plant diversity, integrating livestock in arable systems, relying on organic methods, understanding farm context, and so on,” Dr. Eze stated.

“Whether one, a combination of some, or all the proposed practices constitute regenerative agriculture is debated.

“Similarly, whether the definition of regenerative agriculture should be outcome-based or practice-based is another area of debate.”

Regenerative agriculture

According to the Harper Adams-based academic, the term can be defined more broadly, as a means of producing food that has positive environmental and/or social impacts.

“However, we know it is a term which means different things to different people, and we are interested in how farmers define it,” he continued.

As more farmers seek to meet challenges such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and soil degradation, many are turning to practices which could be seen as associated in this context.

“We also lack a UK-wide understanding of the scope of current adoption and the potential for adoption of these practices – and thus their potential to contribute to net zero,” he added.

“As regenerative agriculture does not yet have a widely accepted definition in common use, different practitioners use definitions and practices that suit them.

“This presents many challenges including difficulty in scaling practices, monitoring performance, verifying benefit claims, and making targeted policy interventions.”

As farmers fill in the survey, the team members from Harper Adams are hoping they will discover what practices farmers consider under this category, which of these practices have been implemented, and the perceived impacts they have had.

Results from the survey will be also used to create maps of regenerative agriculture practice in the UK.

They will also highlight knowledge gaps and where changes in practice and targeted policy interventions might be needed.