ABP Food Group has announced that it is joining the Harper Adams University school of sustainable food and farming delivery partner network.

The UK school is at the forefront of the development of sustainable farming methods and also in exploring methods to help British farmers with their pathway to achieving net zero.

This partnership comes in addition to ABP’s sponsorship of the professorship in sustainable beef and lamb production at the university.

The post, which is currently held by Prof. Jude Capper, is committed to leading the development of postgraduate research into sustainable meat production systems.

Prof. Capper’s team is currently working with research teams from ABP on the company’s demonstration farm in Shropshire.

The work initially focused on using a data-driven approach to improving the genetics available to the beef herd, so that beef animals grow faster by optimising their feed conversion ratio.

This means that the cattle are ready for slaughter at a younger age.

The ultimate aim of the partnership is to support the industry’s ambition of reducing emissions and demonstrate the industry’s climate credentials.

ABP is also working with 350 farmers across the UK to identify productivity improvements and understand the carbon cycle on their own farm

Commenting on the new partnership, Phil Hambling, UK head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) for ABP said:

“Our existing projects with Harper Adams University are helping us with evidence to dispel some of the myths about beef and lamb’s carbon footprint but also showing how we can improve productivity and benefit farm business resilience.

“Our partnership approach with farmers and Harper will ensure that we can build on our early progress, demonstrate how we can continuously improve and celebrate the positive story that British agriculture has to offer,” he said.