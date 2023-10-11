Irish Rural Link (IRL) has “broadly welcomed” the announcements made in Budget 2024, but warned that the increase to the carbon tax will hit rural households.

As part of climate measures unveiled in Budget 2024 yesterday (Tuesday, October 10) petrol and diesel prices increased from midnight.

This was due to the rate per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for petrol and diesel rising from €48.50 to €56.

The carbon tax hike means an increase of €1.28 on a 60 litre fill of petrol and an increase of €1.48 on the cost of a 60 litre fill of diesel.

“This added to the recent increases in prices at the pumps will continue to place added financial pressure on rural households,” IRL said.

It was confirmed yesterday that the reinstatement of the reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel is being deferred until April and August of next year.

Rural households

Meanwhile, the national network representing the interest of rural communities welcomed the €12 increase in core social welfare rates, including the contributory and non-contributory pension.

However it said “this will not be enough for low-income rural households to meet the continued cost of living challenges”.

In its pre-budget submission IRL called for an increase of a minimum €25/week in core social welfare payments in Budget 2024 to restore the real purchasing power of payments.

“We believe families in rural areas will continue to struggle for the coming year ahead.

“While the one-off payments are welcome in fuel allowance, living alone allowance, disability, carers allowance, we would have preferred to see an increase in the weekly payments in these allowances,” IRL said.

IRL said that the extension to the wavering of school transport fees and the expansion of the free book scheme to secondary schools to Junior Cert are welcome.

The network is continuing to call for the removal of the 3.2km distance to access school transport.

“It will be disappointing if no changes are made to this as it would be another measure to help struggling households and also help meet climate targets by reducing need for a second car,” it said.

Commenting on Budget 2024, IRL chief executive Seamus Boland said:

“There are some welcome measures announced that will go some way to help rural households.

“We would have liked to see a larger increase in core welfare payments and an increase in the weekly fuel allowance rather than the lump sum to ensure better income adequacy for people.

“Access to public transport remains a real issue for people in rural areas and we await further details on what is included in the rural transport and school transport budgets,” he said.