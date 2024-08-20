Following publication today (Tuesday, August 20) of a plan by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to secure the nitrates derogation, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said it is “vital” that the measures in the plan are followed-up and delivered on.

IFA president Francie Gorman said that it is critical that the plan delivers on its commitments and secures a renewal of the nitrates derogation.

“This plan is an important step in working to secure a renewal of our derogation,” he said.

Gorman said that the fast-tracking of the planning process for nutrient storage facilities was of particular importance.

The plan includes a proposal for a separate €90,000 nutrient storage investment ceiling, to be grant aided up to 60% of the cost.

“The proposal to have a separate ceiling for nutrient storage is a sensible approach. However, along with this we need a grant aid of 70% and updated costings to ensure this is the true grant rate that farmers secure,” Gorman said.

The IFA president called for the funding for this grant aid not to come from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

He went on to welcome the appointment of farmer John Comer as the chairperson of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group, saying he looked forward to working with the former president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

John Murphy, the IFA’s environment chairperson, said: “It’s imperative that that the economic and environmental modelling proposed in the document is completed as a matter of urgency.

“The nitrates derogation is of massive economic and social benefit to the agriculture sector and the wider rural economy. That is why we cannot even countenance a situation where it is not renewed,” Murphy said.

He added: “The plan to complete environmental modelling is also of critical importance. This has to also include an assessment of the impact of [Uisce Éireann’s] wastewater treatment plants on water quality.

“We know that there were hundreds of non-compliance incidents in these plants reported to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) last year. These must be stamped out as part of this whole-of-government approach to fixing water quality,” Murphy said.