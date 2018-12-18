Auction report: ‘Mix’ of machinery changes hands…at ‘on-site’ sale

Wednesday, November 7, saw an on-site (on-farm) auction take place at Bexwell Farm, Downham Market, Norfolk (England).

The sale was noteworthy for its line-up of Ford and MF tractors, plus a plethora of farm machinery (including a combine harvester and a quad bike). It was conducted by Cheffins.

This report focuses on some of the machinery that was up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.