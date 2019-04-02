Auction report: Haul of handlers includes ‘limited-edition’ JCB

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, March 26.

The venue was JC Bamford Excavators Ltd, Lakeside Works, Rocester, Staffordshire (England). The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments, wheels/tyres and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Advertisement

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This report focuses on some of the telescopic handlers, skid-steer loaders and one of the backhoe loaders that were up for grabs.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.