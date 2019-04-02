‘As many as one million’ calves lost in Nebraska flooding

There may be as many as one million calves lost in the US state of Nebraska, according to the country’s secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Speaking to US business news channel Fox Business Network in an interview, Perdue described the losses as a result of flooding as “catastrophic”.

He added: “We’re going to do everything we can to help those people get back up on their feet.”

Also speaking on the programme, governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts said: “From an agricultural point, we think we have got at least $400 million in livestock losses and $440 million in crop losses. We think the public infrastructure losses are in the hundreds of millions of dollars also.

“This is the worst and most widespread flooding damage we’ve had in our state’s history.”

He outlined that 65 counties out of 93 in the state have declared themselves in a state of emergency.

“What we’re seeing is widespread destruction to public infrastructure, homes and businesses.

“This really is the biggest disaster – as far as damage – we have ever faced in our state.”

Advertisement

Grain bins collapse

Meanwhile, the same flood waters coming from rain and melting snow caused havoc in other US states as well and have resulted in an estimated $3 billion in damages so far.

According to online publication Vox, the floods are being caused by rain and melting snow as a result of a “bomb cyclone”. Other mid-western states that are affected include: Iowa; Illinois; Missouri; Kansas; South Dakota; and Minnesota.

Farmer’s bins in Hamburg, IA Posted by Gracie Newman on Thursday, March 21, 2019