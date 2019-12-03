Auction report: Coveted tractor collection goes ‘under the hammer’

A recent auction of classic and collectible tractors attracted considerable attention.

The sale – held at Woodlands Farm, Ashford Hill, Thatcham, Berkshire (England) – involved the so-called Brad Murduck Collection. It took place on Saturday, September 14, and was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on just some of the Massey Ferguson (tractor) highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

This 1967 Massey Ferguson 165 (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Multi-Power’; serial number FG536364; extended rear linkage; Duncan cab; 12.4/11-36 rear and 6.00-19 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £5,800 (no VAT).

This 1967 Massey Ferguson 165 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 535383; foot throttle; rear-view mirror; front weight holder and weights; “acquired in 2015 and refurbished”. It sold for £4,600 (no VAT).

This 1973 Massey Ferguson 148 (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Multi-Power’; serial number FGP604191; power-assisted steering; foot throttle; roll-bar; front weight holder and weights; 320/85R32 rear and 6.00-19 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £13,100 (no VAT).

This 1965 Massey Ferguson 135 (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Multi-Power’; serial number FG22348; front weight holder and weights; foot throttle; 12.4-28 rear and 6.00-16 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £9,800 (no VAT).

This 1960 Massey Ferguson 65 (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Mk I’; serial number SNY526218; 12.4-32 rear and 6.00-16 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £3,600.

This 1959 Massey Ferguson 35 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 145723; Lambourn ‘Mk 5’ cab; 12.4/11-28 rear and 6.00-16 Goodyear front wheels/tyres; showing 2,611 hours (“believed to be genuine”). It sold for £3,200 (no VAT).

This 1963 Massey Ferguson 35X (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Multi-Power’; serial number SNMYW324713; bonnet-mounted lights; front weight frame; foot throttle; 12.4/11-28 Goodyear rear and 6.00-16 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £13,000 (no VAT).

This 1966 Winget 42 – Slater & England (pictured below) was described as follows: Series III; serial number S3DE550115; 7hp; front loader with muck fork and bucket; rear linkage and PTO; 7.50-20 rear and 4.00-15 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £2,500 (no VAT).