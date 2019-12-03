Auction report: Top lot takes £45,000 at ‘classic’ Ford sale

A recent auction of classic and collectible tractors attracted considerable attention.

The sale – held at Woodlands Farm, Ashford Hill, Thatcham, Berkshire (England) – involved the so-called Brad Murduck Collection. It took place on Saturday, September 14.

It was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on just some of the Ford and Ford-derived (tractor) highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

This 1983 County 1184 TW (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 48693; “long wheel-base example”; 16.9/14-34 wheels/tyres; circa 170hp (Ford TW-10 engine). It sold for £45,000 (no VAT).

This 1967 Ford 5000 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 833644; 13.6/12-38 Goodyear rear and 7.50-16 front wheels/tyres; “supplied by Oakes Bros, Hungerford”. It sold for £13,200 (no VAT).

This 1967 Ford 4000 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number B839974; “supplied by Oakes Bros, Hungerford”. It sold for £5,000 (no VAT).

This 1973 Ford 3000 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number B824381; 12.4/11-28 rear and 6.00-16 front wheels/tyres; “supplied by Oakes Bros, Hungerford”. It sold for £5,500 (no VAT).

This 1968 Ford 2000 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number B852933; 12.4/11-28 rear and 6.00-16 front Goodyear wheels/tyres; circa 34hp; “purchased from the ‘Cable Collection’. It sold for £5,800 (no VAT).

This 1952 Fordson E1A Major (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘New Major’; serial number 1238883; rear linkage; top-link; swinging drawbar; side belt-pulley; 12.4/11-36 rear and 6.00-19 front wheels/tyres; “highly original example”. It sold for £5,500 (no VAT).

This 1964 Fordson Super Dexta (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 09D902633; 14.9/13-24 rear and 5.50-16 front wheels/tyres; circa 35hp. It sold for £5,000 (no VAT).

This 1961 Fordson Dexta (pictured below) was described as follows: ‘Narrow’; serial number 09A315659; ‘Live-Drive’; 11.2-28 rear and 4.00-19 front wheels/tyres; “supplied by Oakes Bros, Hungerford”; “replacement mudguards”. It sold for £4,000 (no VAT).

This 1948 Fordson E27N (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number GDSWR24SL; Perkins L4 diesel engine conversion; electric start; 12.4-36 rear and 6.00-19 wheels/tyres. It sold for £5,500 (no VAT).

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this auction.