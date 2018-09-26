Auction report: Collection of classic MFs changes hands

An auction involving a very noteworthy collection of classic/vintage tractors was held in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk, (England) on Saturday, September 15.

The sale involved the ‘Nicholls Collection‘.

The tractors were in especially pristine condition, as is evident from these pictures. All of these photographs were taken on-site – at the auction.

While the sale encompassed several brands/marques, we focus on Ferguson / Massey Ferguson tractors in this report. The sale was conducted by Clarke & Simpson, at its auction centre.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Don’t forget, of course, to check out our accompanying reports, detailing how other tractors (including Ford, David Brown and John Deere specimens) fared.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%. Prospective buyers could bid in person or online (via i-bidder.com).

There is no VAT payable on these hammer prices (below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.