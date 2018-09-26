Longford land drainage demo to take place this evening

A lime spreading and land drainage information event will take place this evening – Wednesday, September 26 – on the farm of Pat and Paul Molihan.

The farm is located in Oldtown, Ardagh, Co. Longford. Directions to the farm can be found here.

Set to begin at 5:00pm sharp, factors affecting grass growth such as soil fertility, drainage and lime usage will be the main areas of focus this evening.

Teagasc’s Pat Tuohy will discuss different land drainage methods; and Conor Dowling – also from Teagasc – will inform farmers about the effects of soil compaction.

Drainage demonstration;

Dos and don’ts of land drainage;

Preparing a drainage plan;

Soil compaction. Some of the drainage advice on offer will include:

A major emphasis will also be placed on how lime benefits fertiliser efficiency; while there will be a cost comparison of granulated lime versus ground lime also.

In addition, Teagasc researchers and advisors will talk about correct procedure. All are welcome to attend, according to organisers.

Chasm

In other land-related news, a chasm has recently opened up on the grounds of a local GAA club’s playing field in Co. Monaghan.

A post on Magheracloone Mitchells’ Facebook page warned locals not to enter the club’s grounds “under any circumstances“.

The club’s pitches, community centre and car park etc have been closed for the foreseeable future due to a “serious incident overnight”.