Auction report: Climbing aboard a bargain at on-site sale?

Wednesday, June 19, saw combine harvesters, tractors and many implements/machines offered for sale at an auction on behalf of Percy Watts & Sons at Upware, Cambridgeshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report focuses on the combines and handlers that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including the tractors) fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

This 1983 New Holland 8080 (pictured below) was described as follows: 16ft cut; straw chopper/spreader; 23.1-30 front and 13.0/65-18 rear wheels/tyres; 3,150 hours. It sold for £5,000.

This 1982 International (IH) 1460 Axial-Flow (pictured below) was described as follows: 14ft cut; 28-26 front and 11.00-16 rear wheels/tyres; 2,443 hours. It sold for £2,700.

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 1998 JCB 530-70 (pictured below) was described as follows: pallet forks/tines; 15.5/80-24 wheels/tyres; 8,353 hours. It sold for £11,000.

This 1995 Matbro TS270 (pictured below) was described as having 11,214 hours. It failed to sell.