Temperatures to soar to 27° this week – Met Éireann

Warm, humid weather is on the cards for the coming days, with temperatures set to skyrocket, according to Met Éireann.

Today, early morning mist and fog will gradually clear and there will be good sunshine during the day.

However, heavy thundery showers will break out from late morning onward, though many places will continue to remain dry for the day.

It will become warm with highs of 18° to 22° in light breezes, according to the national meteorological office.

The last of any showers will die out by late evening and the night will be mainly dry and clear with lows of 11° or 12°, while mist and fog patches are again likely to form.

Warm and humid conditions during the coming week will be conducive for the spread of potato blight with last week’s Status Yellow blight warning remaining in place.

There will be some opportunities for spraying this evening, tomorrow or Wednesday away from showers.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are described as trafficable. There is some restriction to growth in soils in some parts of Leinster and Munster. However, these deficits will improve significantly over the next week and some soils will become saturated.

Tomorrow

There may be the odd shower tomorrow but in general it will be a warm, sunny and dry day with temperatures continuing to improve.

Highs of 19° to 23° are expected in north-east breezes.

Outlook

A warm day is expected on Wednesday with good sunshine and highest temperatures reaching 19° to 24°; it will be warmest across the mid-west, with north-east breezes given.

Thursday will be another warm and sunny day with highs of 20° to 27°, again warmest in the mid-west.