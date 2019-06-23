Video: 73ac parcel in a ‘highly desirable location’ to go for auction

A gorgeous parcel comprising 73.48ac of gently undulating land, currently occupying a highly desirable location, has just come on the market in the recent few days.

Located at Barfordstown, Kells, Co. Meath, the land lies just off the M3 motorway only 38 miles northwest of Dublin. Navan is 16km down the road.

Kells features a comprehensive range of shopping and educational facilities including Headfort School and a private co-ed boarding school. The M3 affords quick and easy access to Dublin, Navan and Mullingar.

The locality is well supported by an established farming infrastructure with Delvin Livestock Mart, Carnaross Mart, abattoirs, contractors and other service industries all close at hand.

‘Bloodstock enterprises’

The 73.48ac is an attractive block of rich fertile land suited to all farming/bloodstock enterprises, as it has been carefully managed down through the years and consequently can be found to be in good heart.

Until seven years ago, it was used for growing potatoes and corn crops.

Today, it is laid out in one division presently under winter barley, but equally suited to fattening large numbers of livestock. The lands which benefit from a natural water supply are also well fenced.

The lands benefit from extensive main road frontage and lend themselves to the erection of a residence, subject to planning consent from Meath County Council.

According to the agents: “It is probably the finest large non-residential farm to come on the market in this vicinity in a long time.” Early inspection is highly recommended.

Sporting

Racing is available at Navan and Fairyhouse while hunting is available with the Meath Foxhounds and the Tara Harriers, both of which meet regularly.

Headfort Golf Club is located on the fringe of the town and there are also tennis, rugby and GAA facilities all close at hand.

The nearby River Blackwater is renowned for its fishing and boating and in addition there are a number of private and syndicated shoots in Co. Meath and surrounding counties.

Additional information

The lands can be inspected at any reasonable hour or by appointment with the Joint Selling Agents: Thomas Potterton, REA T E Potterton, Trim; and Robert Nixon & Co.

According to the agents: “There has been a lot of interest to date mainly local and from further afield and also we have had enquiries from business people looking for a safe haven in which to invest their money.”

It is to go for auction (unless previously sold) on Wednesday, June 26, at 3:00pm at the Headfort Arms Hotel, Kells, Co. Meath. The property is guiding at €9,500-10,000/ac.