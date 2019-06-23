10ac lands in Co. Wexford enjoy coastal and mountain views

What the selling agent bills as an ‘exceptional’ 10ac elevated field at Kilmurry Road, near Gorey, Co. Wexford, is for sale by private treaty.

“The lands enjoy an excellent location along the Kilmurry Road, only 3km from Gorey’s main street, 4km from Ballymoney and Tara Hill and 3km off the R772, at Redmond’s garden centre,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

The lands are of excellent quality, currently in corn, and suitable for all agricultural enterprises.

“They enjoy miles of uninterrupted views of the coastline and surrounding rolling countryside and the Blackstairs Mountains. It would be a superb site for a residence, subject to planning permission.

“The vendor is UK based, and has decided to dispose of the land,” David said.

“Given its proximity to Gorey town, the lands would appeal to a hobby farmer, investor or someone who would like to build a residential unit on the land,” he said.

Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools as well as an array of restaurants, shops and award-winning hotels, according to the agent.

The guide price for the lands at Kilmurry Road is €220,000. “There is strong interest in lands close to Gorey, generally selling between €12,000 to €15,000/ac,” David said.