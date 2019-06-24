559 Fendt tractors turn out for sprawling field day

559 tractors, eight combines, a baler, many other machines and more than 4,000 participants turned out for the so-called ‘Fendtguinos’ field day in Spain.

The event took place earlier this month – June 6. This year’s installment – the eighth such event – was held on a 26ha estate in the heart of the historic Tierra de Campos (Palencia).

According to the manufacturer, the “full Fendt tractor range was on show, from the small 200 Vario right up to the flagship 1050 Vario”.

This year, there was an apparent focus (albeit minor in the overall scheme of things) on forage harvesting machinery – to highlight Fendt’s new status as a “full-line” manufacturer. It wasn’t solely about Fendt-badged equipment; machines from Aguirre, Amazone, Gil, Lemken, Mota, Ovlac, Taurus and others were visible in the mix.

The manufacturer says that, since it began, Fendtguinos has become a “major festival across Spain, that celebrates the spirit, pride and joy of belonging to the Fendt community”.

Next-generation Fendt 900 Vario?

In related news, pictures believed to depict the next-generation Fendt 900 Vario series tractors are circulating on social media.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the new line-up will comprise five models – namely the 930, 933, 936, 939 and 942. Power ratings are expected to stretch from 296hp to 415hp.

The shots were uploaded onto Twitter (by Ed Grommes @breyers26). The pictures are believed to have been taken in the US – at an AGCO event.

It is apparent that the new tractors share some styling cues with the larger (and more powerful) 1000 Vario line-up.

These tractors are not expected to be unveiled here in Europe until next month (July 2). Irish dealers have, apparently, already seen examples from the new line-up at a special event in Germany.

In any case, expect to see ‘production-spec’ versions of the new 900 Vario series at this year’s Agritechnica show (in November – in Hanover).