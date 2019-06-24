Gardaí investigate lock cutting incidents off sheds in Cavan

An Garda Síochána is appealing for information in relation to a number of incidents where farmers’ sheds have had locks cut in the north of the country.

Taking to social media over the weekend, members of Cavan Monaghan Garda Division issued a brief statement on the matter.

“[On] June 21, we received a number of reports from farmers that locks on their sheds had been cut in the Drumbo and Castletara areas of Cavan.”

The Gardaí noted that the incidents occurred between the hours of 12:00pm and 6:00pm on Friday.

We are asking for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in that area or can assist in any way to please contact us at Cavan Garda Station on: 049-4331300.

“We again want to appeal to communities to be vigilant and report anything that you feel is suspicious and don’t entertain bogus callers,” the Garda statement warned.

Land Cruiser recovered in Tyrone

Meanwhile, across the border in Co. Tyrone, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, revealed on social media that it has recovered a vehicle that is understood to have been stolen from a premises in Co. Waterford.