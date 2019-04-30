Auction report: £16,000 for a Ford 4610 with less than 1,000 hours

Saturday, April 27, saw a big selection of older tractors/machines offered for sale at the Cambridge Vintage Auction (Sutton, Cambridge, England).

The busy sale was conducted by Cheffins.

One of the especially noteworthy results was a winning bid of £16,000 (plus 5% commission; no VAT) for a 1989 Ford 4610 (pictured above).

This Generation III model was described as “an ultra low houred example in wonderful, original condition” and as a “one-owner tractor” that was previously used on a crop science unit. The clock was showing just 973 hours.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All hammer/sale prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

