Kerrygold reaches €1 billion in retail sales globally

Irish dairy products exporter Ornua has today, Tuesday, April 30, announced that it is the first Irish agri-food brand to reach and surpass €1 billion in retail sales value.

The announcement was made today at the Ornua Offices Grattan House Dublin. In making the announcement, Roisin Hennerty managing director of the Global Foods Division said: “Today represents a special day for the dairy industry with Kerrygold exceeding €1 billion in annual retail sales.

While Kerrygold holds a unique place in the hearts of the Irish people, we are especially proud that the brand has captured the hearts and imagination of consumers all over the world.

“The future is bright for Kerrygold – our unique connection to our consumers coupled with our way of farming and our members’ expertise will drive the next generation of success.”

Financial results

Meanwhile, Ornua has recently (Wednesday, April 3), published its operating and financial results for the year ending December 29, 2018.

A total of 3.4 billion litres of milk equivalent were sold through Ornua’s 110 global markets.

Exporting to over 110 countries around the world, Ornua is the owner of the Kerrygold brand.

According to a statement from the company, Ornua delivered a “strong trading performance” in 2018 with group turnover reaching €2.1 billion.