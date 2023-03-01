Doyle, Hunt and Hunt Livestock conducted the auction of the Ashberry herd for Liam and Bernard Moore at Thurles Mart last Friday (February 24).

There was a total of 140 lots on offer at the sale, which also contained what is believed to be the highest economic breeding index (EBI) calved heifer to sell at auction in Ireland.

The sale contained 90 spring-calving heifers, 80 of which are freshly calved, and 35 heifer calves.

Dairy sale

A top price €3,850 was achieved at the sale, with a 100% clearance rate also being achieved on the day.

According to Ray Hunt from Doyle, Hunt and Hunt Livestock, the heifers and calves sold on the day were bought by buyers from the length and breath of the country, from Donegal to Kerry.

The sale started strong, with the first heifer sold at €3,000 by auctioneer Rory Doyle. This continued in this vein, with all the heifers (freshly calved and in-calf) averaging €2,800.

The bids came in thick and fast from both online and ringside buyers, according to Hunt.

Advertisement

The honour of being the top-priced heifer of the sale went to Lot 10A, which sold for €3,850.

This exceptional heifer has an EBI of €247 and was sired by Riverside Harold Srm (FR5848).

She is projected to produce 6,865kg of milk at 3.87% fat and 3.31% protein in her first lactation; her dam produced 7,712L in her third lactation. Lot 10A sold for €3,850

Selling for €3,450 was Lot 23A, Ashberry Samir Aisling, who was sired by Killalough Samir (FR4439).

She has an EBI of €286 and is projected to produce 6,505kg of milk in her first lactation at 3.91% fat and 3.30% protein. Lot 23A, Ashberry Samir Aisling, sold for €3,450

What was believed to be the highest EBI heifer to sell at auction in Ireland was Lot 41, Ashberry Lorenzi Andrea.

She was sired by the Dovea Genetics bull Craganoir Lorenzo (FR5839) and with a milk sub-index figure of €71 and a fertility sub-index figure of €198, she sold for €3,250.

Advertisement

Selling for €480 was her heifer calf Ashberry Olaf Aisling. Born in January of 2023, she has an EBI of €285.

Some more sample prices from the milking stock can be found in the gallery below. Lot 8B: Ashberry Grace 2531, with an EBI of €291, sold for €3,320 Lot 9: Ashberry Sebastain Helena, with an EBI of €250, sold for €3,020 Lot 12: Real Lorna, with an EBI of €220, sold for €3,000 Lot 28A: Virginia Cory, with an EBI of €174, sold for €2,950 Lot12A: Ashberry Janice 2497, with an EBI of €181, sold for €2,900 Lot 17: Burncourt 4531 Bell 0, with an EBI of €160, sold for €2,850

Some more sample prices not pictured include:

Lot 7A: Fanisk Wren J 3 , with an EBI of €234, sold for €3,550;

, with an EBI of €234, sold for €3,550; Lot 15B: Ashberry Fr4714 Grace , with an EBI of €265, sold for €3,050;

, with an EBI of €265, sold for €3,050; Lot 24A: Frank Shirley J 2 , with an EBI of €290, sold for €2,900;

, with an EBI of €290, sold for €2,900; Lot 14, with an EBI of €177, sold for €2,800;

Lot 17A: Ashberry Neart Agnes , with an EBI of €250, sold for €2,850;

, with an EBI of €250, sold for €2,850; Lot 23A: Ashberry Samir Aisling, with an EBI of €286, sold for €2,650.

EBI

The 35 heifer calves that were on offer at the sale were also in high demand, according to Hunt.

The heifer calves sold averaged €480, with the top price of this section of the sale going to Lot 421B, Ashberry Fergus Heather 2488, who had an EBI of €302 and sold for €680.

Commenting on the sale, Hunt said: “We currently have an unprecedented demand for high-EBI calved and in-calf heifers.

“Some farmers were left empty handed going home with empty trailers but Doyle Hunt and Hunt will be having another high end dairy sale at the end of March.”