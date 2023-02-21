A well-known figure in the cattle breeding industry, Arthur Bredin has joined the newly established artificial insemination (AI) company Bullwise.

Bredin is well known to many dairy and beef farmers, particularly in the west of Ireland.

The Co. Leitrim-based dairy farmer, who formerly worked with Progressive Genetics, brings a vast amount of knowledge spanning his 40 years of experience in the breeding sector.

Speaking to Agriland, Bredin said: “I have been away from the Al industry for a few years and in that length of time, many changes have taken place.

“Since I first started working in the industry in 1983 it’s amazing how far both dairy and beef genetics have made such gains.

“The economic breeding index (EBI) ranking and the Eurostar ratings have added a great tool for farmers to make important decisions for their breeding choices.”

Advertisement

Arthur Bredin

Commenting further he said: “I honestly feel Bullwise has a lot to offer. Terry [Dillon] has put a strong and experienced team together all with a wealth of knowledge behind them and we are all looking forward to meeting customers in the weeks ahead.”

AI industry

Bredin will be best known to many having worked with Progressive Genetics as a beef product specialist for the west of Ireland.

But he started his career as a stock-man in the bull yard at North Western Cattle Breeding Society in Co. Sligo in the summer of 1983.

Progressive Genetics took over the running of North Western in 2003; Bredin was then working as an Al technician.

Advertisement

He was then appointed field services manager for the western region. During his time with Progressive Genetics he sourced many renowned bulls such as BYU, Cottage Devon (DEZ) and the highly used Limousin HCA.

He is also well known in the cattle judging ring at many agricultural shows and marts throughout the country.

Commenting on his appointment, Terry Dillon, CEO of Bullwise, said he was “delighted to have Arthur as part of their ever-growing team”.

Dillon said that he is excited to have him working as part the organisation, having known him for many years.