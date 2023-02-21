Waterford Ross Mart played host to the elite heifer sale of pedigree stock from the Beechlands and Coolnagree herds on Friday (February 17).

There were 50 heifers contained within the sale – with 25 offered from each herd.

The Beechlands herd has an average production of 8,851kg of milk and 683kg of milk solids, while the Coolnagree herd has an average production of 8,850kg of milk and 678kg of milk solids.

Elite heifer sale

There was a large crowd of farmers at the New Ross-based mart for the sale. Prices started strong and continued in that vein throughout the sale.

Of the lots available, 28 sold in excess of €3,000, a further nine achieved prices of €2,700 or higher, with only two lots failing to break the €2,000 mark.

The top price at Waterford Ross Mart on Friday went to Lot 11: Coolnagree Alphi Bankerred. Calved since January 18, she sold for €4,600.

She was sired by Dg Rh Alphaman and her dam, Coolnagree 1262 Banker Red, produced 7,499kg of milk in her second lactation. Lot 11: Coolnagree Alphi Bankerred, sold for €4,600

The second-highest price of €4,300 went to Lot 15: Coolnagree Rory Banker Red.

Calved since January 3, her dam Coolnagree Jux Banker (EX90-2E) produced 9,174kg of milk in her sixth lactation.

Coolnagree Rory Banker Red was sired by Jenniton Aikman Rory-Red-Et. Lot 15: Coolnagree Rory Banker Red, sold for €4,300

The third-highest price of the sale went to another Coolnagree heifer, sired by Bentehock Faithful-Red.

Selling for €4,000 was Lot 22: Coolnagree Faithful Rools Re. Calved since the February 1, this heifer is a red carrier having had a red calf. Lot 22: Coolnagree Faithful Rools Re, sold for €4,000

Selling for €3,925 and achieving the fourth highest price of the sale was Lot 20: Beechlands Rager Kdee 2.

Calved since January 15, she was sired by Ri-Val-Re Rager-Red-Et and her dam Beechlands Cancun Kdee (VG85) produced 11,163kg of milk in her third lactation. Lot 20: Beechlands Rager Kdee 2, sold for €3,925

Making €3,850 was Lot 8: Beechlands Challenger Posy, who is just under a month in milk having calved on January 22.

She was sired by Sandy-Valley Challenger-Et and her dam is Beechlands Cancun Posy who produced 10,035kg of milk in her second lactation.

Lot 8: Beechlands Chllenger Posy, sold for €3,850

Next was Lot 33: Coolagree Benny Banker Frd, who is a non-pedigree-registered heifer calved since December 16. She sold for €3,825.

She was sired by Inch Benny Red and her dam, Coolnagree Miami Banker Red (GP84), is projected to produce 6,311kg of milk in her fourth lactation. Lot 33:Coolagree Benny Banker Frd, sold for €3,825

Calved since January 19, Lot 7: Beechlands Artisan Lindy sold for €3,550.

She was sired by Luck-E Artisan-Red-Et and her dam is Beechlands Aladdin Lindy (VG85), who in her second lactation produced 9,804kg of milk. Lot 7: Beechlands Artisan Lindy, sold for €3,550

Waterford Ross Mart

Some more sample prices can be seen in the galleries below.

Lots selling for between €2,700 and €3,000: Lot 23: Coolnagree Hagley Dee, sold for €2,975 Lot 25: Coolnagree Youri Banker Red, sold for €2,925 Lot 24: Coolnagree Rajer Carmen Re, sold for €2,850 Lot 26: Beechlands Perseus Dolly, sold for € 2,850 Lot 30: Beechlands Challenger Beatrix, sold for €2,775 Lot 28: Beechlands Artisan Blanche, sold for €2,750 Lot 3: Coolnagree 1744 Molly, sold for €2,750 Lot 2A: Coolnagree 1806 Daisy Red, sold for €2,725 Lot 31: Coolnagree 1754 Arizona, sold for €2,700