Doyle, Hunt and Hunt Livestock is set to host what is believed to be the highest economic breeding index (EBI) auction in Ireland this Friday (February 24).

A clearance sale for Liam and Bernard Moore, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford will see 90 spring-calving dairy cows set for auction this Friday.

The sale will also contain 40 heifer calves, with 80 of the 90 freshly calved and 10 still being in-calf at the point of sale.

EBI

The Moore’s herd is in the top 5% on EBI in the country with its highest EBI heifer having an index of €368. The herd has been bred via artificial insemination (AI) for the last 40 years.

The herd is clear from Johne’s disease, neospora, and has never had a positive bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) sample. It has also been bovine tuberculosis (TB) free for almost 28 years.

The herd is vaccinated for Leptospirosis, Salmonella and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR).

The sale will contain what is believed to be the highest-EBI calved heifer ever to sell at auction, with an EBI of €368.

This heifer, Lot 41 Ashberry Lorenzi Andrea, has a milk sub-index figure of €71 and a fertility sub-index figure of €198.

She was sired by the Dovea Genetics bull Craganoir Lorenzo (FR5839), who has an EBI of €267.

Also on offer at the sale is a heifer calf with an EBI of €375, a milk sub-index figure of €110 and a fertility sub-index figure of €164.

She was sired by the Dovea Genetics bull Browney Barna (FR6481), who has an EBI of €368 and is a grandson of the well-known bull Olcastletown Ronaldo.

This sale will take place at Thurles Mart at 11.30a.m. All animals on offer at the sale are pedigree registered and genotyped.