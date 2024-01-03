Applications are now open for the second tranche of the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme: Module 2 – Investment Aid for the Development of the Forest Tree Nursery Sector.

The scheme supports commercial nurseries to enhance the quantity, quality and diversity of native tree species.

Nurseries can receive up to €250,000 funding for capital investments in specialised equipment for native forest tree production.

The scheme is open to seed and tree suppliers of all sizes, from smaller operations to established nurseries.

It is also available to new entrants to the sector seeking to diversify their business.

The types of projects and items eligible for funding may include the following:

Seed collection equipment;

Seed storage infrastructure;

Polytunnel infrastructure or equipment;

Irrigation systems and infrastructure;

Transplanting systems;

Grading machines;

Biosecurity investments – such as water treatment and refrigeration equipment;

Cost of native tree species seed.

The minimum investment which, will be considered for grant aid is €10,000 excluding VAT, except in the case of tree seed collection where a minimum investment of €2,000 excluding VAT applies.

Applicants will be able to apply for up to 100% of the costs.

Forest Technology Scheme

Applicants will only be supported under the measure if they registered as a supplier of Forest Reproductive Material under Council Directive 1999/105/EC on the marketing of forest reproductive material.

Own labour costs will only be eligible under the scheme if the applicant has accurately documented the costs and the department is satisfied that the costs are appropriate.

Aid will not be paid for repair and maintenance.

The closing date for applications is February 26, 2024.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett, said:

“We have ambitious targets for tree planting, backed up by our €1.3 billion Forestry Programme. This funding will support the forest tree nursery sector to deliver high quality native trees at scale for forest owners.”