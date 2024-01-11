Plans for a large-scale solar farm across almost 250ha in Co. Kildare have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development in the east of the county would have an export capacity of up to 210MW and be operational for 40 years.

The solar farm includes photovoltaic panels with a surface area of 1,130,000m2 on ground mounted frames, along with 40 electrical inverter/transformer stations and nine weather stations.

The facility is being developed by Dublin-based company, Delamain Solar Farm Limited.

The solar farm will cover an area of around 246ha in the townlands of Brannockstown, Brownstown, Carnalway, Coghlanstown West, Corbally, Delamain, Dunnstown, Gaganstown, Greenhills, Harristown, Hillsborough, Moorhill and Rochestown.

The site is comprised of six separate parcels which are currently used as agricultural land, including both pasture and arable farmland.

Solar farm

In November, Kildare County Council granted 10-year planning permission the development subject to 22 conditions.

85 submissions were made to the council on the proposed development, the majority from individuals and eight from groups.

Harristown Coughlanstown Community Group, which has now appealed the case to An Bord Pleanála along with other individuals, raised a series of concerns in a 12 chapter submission to the council.

Among the issues raised with the council were the the use of agricultural land for energy/industry, the scale of the development, increased traffic from construction, fire risk and potential environmental and heritage impacts.

In its submission to the council, the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association noted that there are 25 stud farms located around the proposed development which are “an integral part” of the Irish bloodstock industry.

The association pointed to the possible impact of noise and dust on the horses during construction of the solar farm.

Another local group raised concerns about the impact of the proposed solar farm on the future development of the Naas to Tullow Greenway.

Further information

Kildare County Council requested further information from the applicant due to the “excessive” extent of the proposed development.

It also cited “serious concerns regarding the visual impact on the character of the existing rural setting” and the potential impact on the Dún Ailinne heritage site.

Following this, the applicant revised the layout of the proposed development and submitted a revised archaeological and architectural heritage impact assessment.

Part of the proposed development which was situated within the demesne land of Harristown House, which contains protected structures, was also omitted from the application.

The applicant stated they would be open to the possibility of providing a 15m corridor to facilitate the development of the greenway.

Kildare County Council agreed with the applicant that there would be no adverse noise impacts on stud farms in the local area.

In granting permission for the solar farm, the local authority said it had regard to the regional and national policy objectives in relation to renewable energy.

The council said that the proposed development would “not seriously injure” the visual amenities, residential amenities or the landscape character of the area.

It added that the development would be “acceptable in terms of traffic safety” and would be “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

That decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála which is due to give its ruling on the case by mid-May.