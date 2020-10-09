Appeal for info following theft of JCB telehandler

An appeal has been made for information relating to the theft of a JCB telehandler from a property in Co. Down earlier this week.

The machine in question was taken from Downpatrick on Monday, October 5, according to local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Taking to social media in a plea for information, PSNI officers based in the Newry, Mourne and Down area said:

On October 5, a JCB telehandler was stolen from Greystown Road, Downpatrick, and is believed to have headed in the direction of the Belfast Road.

“If you have information about this theft, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 217 of 06/10/20,” the PSNI post said.

The PSNI included photos of the telehandler with the appeal, which included an image of the loader attachment.

Collision between tractor and car with drunk driver

Meanwhile, warning was issued to never drink and drive after a collision between a tractor and a car – the driver of whom was over twice the legal drink-drive limit in Co. Down last week.

The incident occurred on Monday morning (September 28), according to members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Co. Down.

In a brief statement, PSNI officers said:

“This morning, police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch, between a tractor and a car.

The driver of the car was breathalysed and provided a positive reading which was almost twice the drink-drive limit. He was therefore arrested.

“The road was busy as members of the public made their way to work. The driver of this car put others at risk, unnecessarily.