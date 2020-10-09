Temperatures to be lower than average in coming days

Temperatures in the coming days are likely to be cooler than average for this time of year, with spells of rain to continue at times.

There will be widespread showers this morning (Friday, October 9) and afternoon with some sunny spells in between. Some showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in Ulster.

Most southern areas will become dry by evening, but showers will continue further north. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Showers will continue in northern and western areas tonight but the rest of the country will be mostly dry. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 9°, coldest in the southeast where the clearest skies will be.

Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty tonight, strong at times in coastal areas.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 10) will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. It will stay cool and breezy with highest afternoon temperatures of 10° to 14° in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

There will be some isolated showers in the northwest early on Saturday night, but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 7° with light to moderate northwest winds.

Sunday (October 11) is expected to be dry with sunny spells during the morning, but becoming cloudier during the afternoon. Highest temperatures should be 10° to 13° with light to moderate northwest winds, backing west to southwest.

Rain will move into the northwest early on Sunday night and will move southeast across the country overnight. Moderate to fresh south to southwest winds will be strong at times near coasts in the west and north.

Lowest temperatures on Sunday night are expected to be 5° to 9°, occurring early in the night.

Rain will clear southern and eastern areas on Monday morning (October 12) and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will be most frequent in the west and north.

Monday will be a cool and blustery day with fresh northwesterly winds, strong near coasts, and highest temperatures of 11° to 14°.

Showers or longer spells of rain will move southwards across the country on Monday night and it will stay breezy, particularly in the west and south where there will be fresh to strong north to northwest winds. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 8°.

Tuesday (October 13) is looking like a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine. Staying cool in a northerly breeze with maximum temperatures of 11° to 13°.