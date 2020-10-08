‘Assurances given’ that 70% BPS advance will commence next week

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has “given assurances” that the 70% advance on the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will commence next week, on Friday, October 16, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking at a Charter of Rights meeting with the department today (Thursday, October 8), IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said: “It’s absolutely essential there’s no delay in payments this year.

“All farmers must be paid their advance BPS on Friday week. It’s critical that advance payments on uncompleted inspection cases are made next week, as previously agreed,” the deputy president claimed.

Advertisement

Rushe also reiterated that, with over 129,000 farmers making a Basic Payment application across all the schemes and the severe income problems from the Covid-19 crisis this year, it is “absolutely essential” that all farmers are paid on all schemes on time in line with the deadlines in the charter.

IFA Rural Development Committee chairman Michael Biggins also commented, stating that the timely payments of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) advance payments last month were welcome.

He also stressed the importance of paying the remaining farmers as soon as they meet their stocking density requirements.