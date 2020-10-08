Farmhand appoints new area sales manager for midlands

Farmhand, the sole Irish importer for Krone, Amazone, Quicke, APV and Zuidberg, has announced the appointment of Donny Cloney as area sales manager for the midlands region.

Cloney studied Engineering Technology at University College Dublin (UCD) and worked for Quicke UK before moving to the southern hemisphere where he has spent the last six years.

This included one year in New Zealand, focussed on the testing and development of forage equipment, and five years with Fendt as product manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Donny will be covering Connacht along with most of Leinster, including the counties Westmeath, Longford, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Wexford.

The new manager will join Ben Buckley in the south and Cormac Megaw in the north to make up the Farmhand sales team.

Advertisement

Commenting, Farmhand sales director Stephen Scrivener said:

“We are delighted to have Donny as part of our team.

He is joining us from a strong background in agricultural machinery and we are confident the experience and knowledge he brings with him will be an advantage for our dealer network.