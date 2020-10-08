Sinn Féin TD announces ‘landmark’ Suckler Cow Scheme

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy has announced a landmark Suckler Cow Scheme that he says provides “a bold vision for Irish family farming and for rural Ireland”.

With a commitment of an additional €107 million in spending, the scheme would be open to all suckler farmers; “having the greatest impact on those with small to medium-sized herds”, according to the TD.

Deputy Carthy said:

“We recognise that for far too long the suckler farmer has not received a fair price for their premium produce; despite producing the best beef in the world, which is among the most environmentally sustainable beef produced in the world.

“Sinn Féin are committed to supporting the suckler farmer.

In our alternative budget we will provide for a new Suckler Cow Scheme that will deliver: €300 for the first 15 cows/calf pair; €150 for the next 15; €80 for the remainder, up to 100.

“Sinn Féin are committed to a new plan for our farming families that delivers fair prices, a fair CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] and fair play. We have a bold vision for Irish family farming and for rural Ireland.”

He added that the Suckler Cow Scheme is “a central part of that and we encourage the government to adopt this model in Budget 2021”.

“Through all the rhetoric of climate action, it is bizarre that government policies continue to promote an intensive beef production model that favours factory feedlots rather than the suckler family farm model.