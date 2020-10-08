Glanbia Co-op appoints new chairman
Glanbia Cooperative Society has confirmed that Wexford farmer John G. Murphy has been appointed as co-op chairman.
Pat Murphy has been reconfirmed as vice-chairman, while Brendan Hayes has been appointed to the position of vice-chairman in place of John G. Murphy.
Newly elected chairman John G. Murphy was appointed to the position of vice-chairman on June 2, 2017.
Murphy farms at Ballinacoola, Craanford, Gorey, Co. Wexford.
Speaking on his appointment as chairman, John G. Murphy said:
“I am honoured to be appointed to serve as chairman of Glanbia Co-operative Society.
I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of co-op members and build on the strong foundations that have been established over many decades.
“On behalf of Glanbia Co-op, I would also like to thank the outgoing chairman Martin Keane for his commitment and dedication to his role as chairman for the last two years.”
At this week’s Co-op AGM, Martin Keane confirmed he was standing down as chair of both the plc and co-op, effective from today (Thursday, October 8).
The decision was made in the spirit of the Relationship Agreement reached in 2017, with the governance of Glanbia evolving this year to establish separate chair positions at the plc and co-op.
Jer Doheny, Diarmuid Lally and Eamonn Power also retired as directors from the board of the society at this week’s AGM.
Robert Barron, Denis O’Sullivan and John Regan were appointed to the Co-op Board as a result of the vacancies arising.