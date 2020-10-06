Glanbia announces new chairperson appointment

Glanbia plc announced this morning (Tuesday, October 6) that it is appointing independent non-executive director Donard Gaynor as chairperson in place of Martin Keane with effect from Thursday of this week (October 8).

Keane will remain on the board of the company until his normal retirement at the 2021 Glanbia annual general meeting (AGM).

The decision is in line with Glanbia’s relationship agreement with Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited, the group said.

Keane will also be stepping down as chairperson of Glanbia Co-Operative Society, also with effect from Thursday, though he will remain on the board of the co-op until his normal retirement at the 2021 AGM.

Gaynor has been a director of Glanbia since March 2013, and is chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee. He is also board director with responsibility for workforce engagement.

He is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

He has held executive leadership roles in a number of companies, and also worked in the New York Office of professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

It is intended that Gaynor will be chairperson of the group until no later than the 2022 AGM, at which point he will have served on the board for nine years. The company will announce a successor in advance of that date.

Commenting on his appointment, Gaynor said: “It is a privilege to be appointed chairman of Glanbia plc. I look forward to working with the Glanbia team and my board colleagues on the successful delivery of strategy and value creation for our stakeholders.

“On behalf of the board I want to thank Martin for his stewardship of the group, in particular for his leadership through the current Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile, the man he takes over from, Martin Keane, said: “It has been an honour to serve as chairman of Glanbia. I would like to thank Siobhán Talbot and my board colleagues for their support during my tenure as chairperson.

“Since joining the board, Donard has brought experience and energy to Glanbia and in his role as Remuneration Committee chair, he has led prior engagements with our shareholders,” Keane added.