Level 3 restrictions: What agri contractors should know

Contractors can expect to see changes with Level 3 restrictions now in effect around the country, according to the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

FCI chief executive Mike Moroney has written to all contractors this week to outline the implications of the changes to Level 3 restrictions announced on Monday (October 5).

In his letter, the CEO advised that contractors can expect to notice more Gardaí on Irish roads as they go about daily work activities as contractors.

He requested that all contractors treat the Gardaí with courtesy and to ensure that all machines are operated in a roadworthy condition, especially as the days are getting shorter and the pressure to complete slurry spreading intensifies in the coming week ahead of the closing deadline date of October 15.

Continuing, Moroney advised members to check lights and brakes on a regular basis to ensure that they are roadworthy and that all machines display an up-to-date road tax disc.

He reminded contractors that “due to the efforts of FCI early in March that farm and forestry contractors have been accepted as essential workers under the government guidelines, so it is good that contracting businesses in the sector can continue to operate, even across county boundaries”.

The CEO said that all paid-up FCI members have now received FCI-produced cab stickers to highlight the machine hygiene priorities and more are available if required.

He advised that, within the Level 3 restrictions, all contractors and their drivers must continue to adhere to the public health guidelines such as: wearing masks in shops; washing hands regularly; maintaining a 2m social distance; keeping good hygiene within machines; and refraining from entering into customers’ houses.