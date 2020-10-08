Level 3 restrictions: What agri contractors should know
Contractors can expect to see changes with Level 3 restrictions now in effect around the country, according to the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).
FCI chief executive Mike Moroney has written to all contractors this week to outline the implications of the changes to Level 3 restrictions announced on Monday (October 5).
In his letter, the CEO advised that contractors can expect to notice more Gardaí on Irish roads as they go about daily work activities as contractors.
Continuing, Moroney advised members to check lights and brakes on a regular basis to ensure that they are roadworthy and that all machines display an up-to-date road tax disc.
He reminded contractors that “due to the efforts of FCI early in March that farm and forestry contractors have been accepted as essential workers under the government guidelines, so it is good that contracting businesses in the sector can continue to operate, even across county boundaries”.
The CEO said that all paid-up FCI members have now received FCI-produced cab stickers to highlight the machine hygiene priorities and more are available if required.
The Level 3 restrictions also mean that contractors must remain within their respective counties other than for work reasons, mainly for reasons of public health in a new national attempt to control the further spread of Covid-19 within Ireland.