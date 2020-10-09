Donegal farmer takes top prize at Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Donegal dairy farmer Richard Starrett has been revealed as the Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year 2020.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers have been acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 13th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Richard Starrett who was also named winner of the Champions of Sustainability category, “due to his relentless focus on sustainable farming techniques on his Co. Donegal farm”, the northwest co-op says.

Having grown and developed the farm over the years, today Richard milks a dairy herd of over 160 on 66ha.

Richard’s farm has been used as an example farm on several occasions.

Most recently his farm was the venue for the Teagasc CellCheck on farm event in 2019.

Champions of Sustainability and Milk Supplier of the Year 2020: Richard Starett, Co. Donegal;

Excellence in Udder Health: Joe Higgins, Co. Leitrim;

Lowest TBC Liquid Milk: Louis Macken, Co. Mayo;

Most Improved SCC: Justin Claffey, Co. Westmeath;

Highest Average Milk Solids: Joseph Dunphy, Co. Sligo;

Best New Entrant: Austin and Yvonne Connelly, Co. Galway;

Best Northern Ireland Supplier: Robert and Stuart Smith, Co. Derry;

Lowest TBC Manufacturing Milk: Pat Monaghan, Co. Galway. Award winners in the eight categories included:

Stephen Blewitt, general manager of Aurivo Dairy, said:

“Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and that’s down to the commitment of over 1,000 suppliers across Ireland.

Each of our category winners are outstanding ambassadors for Aurivo and the dairy farming sector, by achieving and maintaining the highest standards, enabling Aurivo to develop quality products and unlock new opportunities for our milk.

“I would like to personally congratulate Richard on his success as Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, which is well deserved,” the manager added.