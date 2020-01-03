Appeal for info following seizure of ‘stolen’ quad

An appeal for information has been made following the seizure of a quad bike which is believed to have been stolen.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, made the appeal earlier this week, on Monday, December 30 last.

Taking to social media, the local PSNI officers said:

“Police in Omagh are appealing for information relating to the below pictured quad bike.

The quad was seized by police following an incident and [police] believe it to be stolen.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1720 21/10/2019,” the PSNI statement said.

Investigations ongoing following 4×4 recovery

In a similar case south of the Northern Irish border, investigations are ongoing after a vehicle which was stolen from a yard in recent weeks was recovered, according to An Garda Síochána.

“Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a jeep from a yard in Mountainpole, Kells, Co. Meath, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 24,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

“The jeep was later recovered by Gardaí,” the representative added.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The vehicle in question was a 2005 Wicklow-registered Ssangyong Rexton 4X4, local Gardaí said in a recent plea for information.