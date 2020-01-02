Appeal for ‘stolen’ flock owners after 63 sheep seized in Yorkshire

Police in Yorkshire are searching for the owners of a flock of 63 sheep suspected to have been stolen.

The animals were seized by North Yorkshire Police on December 10, 2019, from land close to Thirsk and including both rams and ewes of varying ages and breeds.

North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who may have information about these sheep or who has had sheep suspected stolen over the last 12 months to make contact with them.

If you suspect you have had sheep stolen, please provide as much detail and description of the livestock as possible.

Those wishing to contact the force are asked to email: [email protected], quoting reference number 12190225798.

Alternatively, those wishing to speak to PC Shaw can call 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC 1550 Katie Shaw.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on: 0800-555-111.

Stolen tractor

The appeal comes just days after a New Holland tractor and a Herron tipper trailer were stolen from a yard in Co. Armagh, Northern Ireland.

During the course of the robbery, which took place on Tuesday, December 17, the thieves damaged a house with the implement.

Taking to social media, the PSNI said: “A New Holland T 7060 tractor and a Herron tipper, similar to the one shown, were stolen from the Cloveneden area of Loughgall sometime between 9:00pm and 12:00am on Tuesday, December 17.

“The tipper is the 2019 model and was in immaculate condition – but on being taken has caused damage to a house and may now have scuffs on the near side.”